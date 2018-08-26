Home Cities Vijayawada

170 quintals of PDS rice seized; 2 held

Nandigama police seized a lorry and arrested two persons for illegal transportation of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice on the outskirts of Nandigama on Saturday morning.

Published: 26th August 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 04:50 AM

By Express News Service

Acting on a tip-off that the PDS rice meant for white ration card holders was being transported illegally, the police intercepted a truck on Hyderabad highway and seized the rice.

“As many as 170 quintals of PDS rice was being transported to Kakinada from Suryapet in Telangana State. It is believed that the accused have collected rice from traders and fair price shops. By diverting the rice, PDS operators and mediators are making money,” said the Nandigama police. A case was registered in this regard at Nandigama police station and investigation is on.

Comments

