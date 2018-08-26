East Godavari district beautician critical after being attacked by lover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 36-year-old beautician was brutally attacked by her paramour in Bapulapadu village of Hanuman Junction manual on Saturday morning. Her hands were tied and severe cuts were inflicted on her arms.

The condition of the woman is said to be critical. According to Hanuman Junction police, the victim, Pilli Padma (from East Godavari district), was married to one Suryanarayana. After separating from him, she was living with the accused Nutan Kumar (40) in a rented house and worked as a beautician at a beauty parlour in the area.

The accused objected when he realised that the Padma was staying in touch with her husband, the police said, adding that he even warned her against maintaining any links with Suryanarayana.

The shocking incident came to light when Suryanarayana came to Bapulapadu village on Sunday morning and saw Padma lying in a pool of blood with deep cuts on both her hands. Her legs were also tied and mouth plastered.

The police said Nutan Kumar had an argument with Padma on Friday night and, in view of this, were suspecting the incident might have taken place on Saturday.

“When his wife did not respond to the phone calls, Suryanarayana, along with their daughter, arrived at Bapulapadu only to see the Padma lying in the pool of blood. The police were immediately informed and the victim was rushed to the nearby hospital,” the police said.

The cops identified the accused after a preliminary investigation. “She (Padma) was attacked with a blade on her face and arms. The accused scribed letter ‘S’ on her forehead. Following a complaint from the husband, a case was registered and a manhunt to nab Nutan has been launched.” Officials of the Vijayawada GGH said Padma’s condition was still critical. “She is kept under special observation as she has lost a lot of blood due to the injuries inflicted on her,” they said.