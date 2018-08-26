Home Cities Vijayawada

East Godavari district beautician critical after being attacked by lover

A 36-year-old beautician was brutally attacked by her paramour in Bapulapadu village of Hanuman Junction mandal on Saturday morning.

Published: 26th August 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 36-year-old beautician was brutally attacked by her paramour in Bapulapadu village of Hanuman Junction manual on Saturday morning. Her hands were tied and severe cuts were inflicted on her arms.

The condition of the woman is said to be critical. According to Hanuman Junction police, the victim, Pilli Padma (from East Godavari district), was married to one Suryanarayana. After separating from him, she was living with the accused Nutan Kumar (40) in a rented house and worked as a beautician at a beauty parlour in the area.

The accused objected when he realised that the Padma was staying in touch with her husband, the police said, adding that he even warned her against maintaining any links with Suryanarayana.

The shocking incident came to light when Suryanarayana came to Bapulapadu village on Sunday morning and saw Padma lying in a pool of blood with deep cuts on both her hands. Her legs were also tied and mouth plastered.

The police said Nutan Kumar had an argument with Padma on Friday night and, in view of this, were suspecting the incident might have taken place on Saturday.

“When his wife did not respond to the phone calls, Suryanarayana, along with their daughter, arrived at Bapulapadu only to see the Padma lying in the pool of blood. The police were immediately informed and the victim was rushed to the nearby hospital,” the police said.

The cops identified the accused after a preliminary investigation. “She (Padma) was attacked with a blade on her face and arms. The accused scribed letter ‘S’ on her forehead. Following a complaint from the husband, a case was registered and a manhunt to nab Nutan has been launched.” Officials of the Vijayawada GGH said Padma’s condition was still critical. “She is kept under special observation as she has lost a lot of blood due to the injuries inflicted on her,” they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5