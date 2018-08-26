Home Cities Vijayawada

Mulapadu sanctuary to turn into tourist spot

Good news for nature lovers as the hilly terrains of Mulapadu and Kondapalli of Krishna would be developed into a tourist spot.

Published: 26th August 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Good news for nature lovers as the hilly terrains of Mulapadu and Kondapalli of Krishna district engulfed by hordes of butterflies of various colours, sizes and patterns, would be developed into a tourist spot.

Addressing a press conference at Mulapadu sanctuary on Saturday, district collector B Lakshmikantham said that one crore saplings will be planted under Haritha Andhra Pradesh before the commencement of Karthika Masam.

After planting peepal and Indian Bael saplings, he interacted with the schoolchildren who participated in the plantation drive and explained to them about the importance of maintaining ecological balance.
Lakshmikantham observed that the floods of catastrophic dimensions that ravaged Kerala recently have brought into sharp focus the all-around ecological destruction caused by human interference in the State’s hilly terrains.

He said that for visitors of Mulapadu, a rendezvous with these ‘beauties’ will be memorable. He stressed the need for protecting the ecosystem.

He said, “The population of Krishna district is 46 lakh and if each person plants 10 saplings, we will have 4.6 crore trees.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5