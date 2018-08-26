Mulapadu sanctuary to turn into tourist spot

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Good news for nature lovers as the hilly terrains of Mulapadu and Kondapalli of Krishna district engulfed by hordes of butterflies of various colours, sizes and patterns, would be developed into a tourist spot.

Addressing a press conference at Mulapadu sanctuary on Saturday, district collector B Lakshmikantham said that one crore saplings will be planted under Haritha Andhra Pradesh before the commencement of Karthika Masam.

After planting peepal and Indian Bael saplings, he interacted with the schoolchildren who participated in the plantation drive and explained to them about the importance of maintaining ecological balance.

Lakshmikantham observed that the floods of catastrophic dimensions that ravaged Kerala recently have brought into sharp focus the all-around ecological destruction caused by human interference in the State’s hilly terrains.

He said that for visitors of Mulapadu, a rendezvous with these ‘beauties’ will be memorable. He stressed the need for protecting the ecosystem.

He said, “The population of Krishna district is 46 lakh and if each person plants 10 saplings, we will have 4.6 crore trees.”