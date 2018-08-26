Private blood banks fleece patients as dengue cases rise

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Viral fevers, such as dengue and malaria are reportedly taking Krishna district in their grip, more so because this is the monsoon season. With the number of cases of viral fevers on the rise, a few of the city’s private blood banks are allegedly fleecing patients by creating the artificial shortage of blood platelets, which is a key component in the treatment of these fevers.

Meanwhile, Krishna district health officials are mulling inspection of the private blood banks in the city and issue instructions, so that they provide platelets at the minimum possible price. Also, the officials are planning to hold awareness campaigns on dengue and malaria fevers, including the methods of treating the diseases and the tests that need to be done for the confirmation of the presence of disease-causing viruses.

As the mosquito-borne diseases have reached their crescendo in the ongoing monsoon season, hospitals across Vijayawada city have been swamped with patients suffering from viral fevers. Most of the private blood banks in the city are reportedly charging between `6,000 and `10,000 for a unit of platelet, which usually costs in the range of `3,000 - `5,000. According to sources, due to the lack of compound separator in the Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, patients in need of platelets are solely depending on private blood banks.

Currently, the demand for fresh blood in both the GGHs is around 40-50 bags per day. However, the blood bank is able to provide only up to 35 bags every day. Patients, who are in need of platelets are also being given fresh blood, as the private blood banks are changing over `6,000 for a single unit of platelet and the poor getting treated in the GGHs are unable to afford it.

Dr PB Manasseh, in-charge of blood bank GGH said, “We have received almost `87 lakh worth machinery a month ago, but still a small equipment that is necessary for setting up the blood compound separation unit hasn’t come and we are waiting for it. In fact, by now we should have received it but due to some reasons, we did not receive it. Once we get the compound separation unit going, everything will be fine.”

Meanwhile, according to the blood banks, the units of blood donated have come down in August, with hardly three-four camps being organised and only 200 units of blood being collected.

While speaking to TNIE, M Madan Mohan, in-charge of Red Cross Society Vijayawada said, “Though we have separator unit, we have still not got the licence (to operate it). Only a few blood banks in the city have the compound separation units. Separation of platelets has to be done within four hours of the blood donation and it can be stored only up to seven days. However, it is good to use it within five days. Thus, it becomes difficult to get platelets, especially when the demand is high.”

The district has received over 150 fever cases during the months June, July and August and the cases consist of malaria, dengue and other viral fevers. Due to the continuous rain, villages in Mopidevi mandal, Ibrahimpatnam, Jakkampudi etc. have been highly affected by viral fevers.

With regard to the tests being conducted, a majority of the hospitals were carrying out the primary confirmation tests, such as the Rapid test, which is common for both dengue and malaria cases and then notifying the cases to the district health officials. In case if the primary test was positive, the doctors were starting a full-fledged treatment for dengue without doing the Elisa test for final confirmation, a source said on condition of anonymity.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna DM&HO, T Padmaja Rani, said, “It is true that some hospitals and blood banks are inflating the price and treating normal fevers as dengue fever cases.”

