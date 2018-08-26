Sub Inspector feared drowned after car falls into Krishna Eastern Bank Canal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ramachandrapuram sub-inspector Kota Vamsidhar (33) was feared drowned in Krishna Eastern Bank (KEB) Canal at Avanigadda mandal after his car hit the retaining wall of a bridge and fell into 25-ft canal on Saturday afternoon.

The SI along with his mother Kota Lakshmi (55) was on his way to his native village Ismailpet in Koduru mandal of Krishna district.

According to Avanigadda sub-inspector Mani Kumar, SI Vamsidhar was driving Hyundai i20 bearing registration number PY04 8920. When the vehicle reached Papavinasanam village, the SI lost control of the car and hit the retaining wall of the bridge. Locals were able to rescue only the SI’s mother since there was heavy water flow in the canal. The SI has washed away in the gushing waters of the canal.

“Due to recent rains, there was heavy flow of water in the KEB Canal. SI Vamsidhar might have got stuck in the car. NDRF teams and expert swimmers were pressed into service to fish out the body of Vamsidhar,” said SI Mani Kumar.

Vamsidhar completed his graduation at SRR & CVR Government Degree College in Vijayawada and also underwent training in archery at Volga Archery Academy. Avanigadda police registered a case and took up the investigation.