Accused commits suicide by jumping before train

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the beautician attack case, the accused committed suicide by jumping before a running train at Satluru village of Nadendla mandal in Guntur district on Sunday evening.

After being informed by the locals, the railway police rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as Nutan Kumar (40) who was on the run after allegedly brutally attacking the victim, Pilli Padma.

According to Nadendla Sub Inspector Prakash Rao, Nutan ended his life fearing that he would be arrested for attacking Padma, her lover. The investigation into the case is underway and the body of the accused has been sent to Narasaraopet government hospital for postmortem, police said, adding the family of the deceased has been informed about the incident.

On Saturday, the 36-year-old beautician was found lying in a pool of blood by her husband after she was brutally attacked by Nutan Kumar, her partner, in Bapulapadu village of Hanuman Junction mandal. Her hands were tied and severe cuts were inflicted on her arms.

The condition of the woman was said to be critical. According to Hanuman Junction police, the victim, Pilli Padma (from East Godavari district), was married to Suryanarayana. During investigation, the police found out that she lived with the accused in a rented house and worked as a beautician at a beauty parlour in the area. As she frequently spoke to her husband, Nutan Kumar grew suspicious and attacked her with a blade.

Engg student hangs self

Guntur: A 21-year-old engineering student has ended her life after she was accused to have stolen `1,500 from her hostel roommates, police said. The deceased was identified as A Nagamani, a student of Nirula Institute of Technology and Sciences for Women in Nallapadu.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000