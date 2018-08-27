Cop’s body found at Mangalapuram canal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The body of the sub-inspector, who was feared drowned after his car plunged into Krishna Eastern Bank (KEB) Canal on Saturday, was traced on Sunday morning at Mangalapuram agricultural canal, which is 20 kilometres away from the spot where he drowned.

The police and disaster response force had conducted an extensive search operation to fish out Kota Vamsidhar’s body, but could not trace him due to heavy water flow.

On Sunday morning, villagers of Mangalapuram informed the police that his body was floating in the canal. Police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Avanigadda GGH for postmortem.

After postmortem, the body was taken to Ramachandrapuram for performing the last rites. East Godavari SP Vishal Gunni paid tribute and consoled the bereaved family.