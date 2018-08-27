Direct flights from Gannavaram Airport to Singapore from October

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “From the first week of October, there will be direct flight services from Gannavaram airport to Singapore, which will be operational twice a week,” said Krishna district collector B Lakshmikantham while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

Lakshmikantham said that the airport development works had been completed and the service provider for the international services to Singapore was also finalised. “Businessmen in this region will get great opportunities due to this,” he added.

He further said that the district received 581 mm rainfall this season, whereas the normal rainfall was 486 mm. “Due to the excess rainfall, farmers suffered crop loss. Paddy farmers faced crop loss but that can be salvaged to an extent. There will no shortage of water for drinking or for irrigation,” he said.