East Godavari shooter bags four gold, one bronze medals at AP State Shooting Championship

Srinadha Muthyala Rao, a small-bore free rifle shooter from East Godavari district, won four gold and one bronze in the 19th AP State Shooting Championship- 2018.

Published: 27th August 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 05:27 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Srinadha Muthyala Rao, a small-bore free rifle shooter from East Godavari district, won four gold and one bronze in the 19th AP State Shooting Championship- 2018.

The Rifle Association of Andhra Pradesh organised the prize distribution ceremony on Sunday and gave away the medals to the winners.

The championship was held at Sports Authority of Telangana State Shooting Range, Gachibowli (Hyderabad) from August 14 to August 18.

Muthyala Rao stood first in small-bore free rifle three position 50m junior men, small-bore free rifle prone 50m men individual, small bore free rifle prone 50m junior men individual, small bore free rifle three position 50m men individual events.

