Footfall increases at 11 newly-identified waterfalls

The youngsters of YHAI, during their weekly and monthly treks in Kondapalli, Donabanda and Mulapadu forest areas in last 12 years, identified these 11 waterfalls.

Published: 27th August 2018 04:42 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration is planning to develop ‘joy rides’ and ‘happy treks’ connecting the 11 waterfalls which have been newly identified by the Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI)- Vijayawada Chapter.

Recently, Krishna district Collector B Lakshmikantham approved the names of these waterfalls in this region. District officials state that many people are showing interest in these waterfalls due to the recent rains.

Speaking to TNIE, district collector B Lakshmikantham said, “After the announcement, many people have visited them. In fact, the waterfalls turned beautiful and lively with the rains that took place in the district. Soon, I will make a visit and study the viable routes and its safety. After that, we will launch special packages for the public.” Some of the new waterfalls are Kongu Dhara in Kondapalli, Nemali Dhara in Mulapadu, Ksheera Linga Jalapatham in Mulapadu, Baby Chitrakoot and Jadala Kolanu in Kondapalli.

Youth Hostels Association Krishna district Trekking Waterfalls

