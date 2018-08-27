Home Cities Vijayawada

Heavy rain to continue in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh in next 24 hours

The system is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours. The upper air cyclonic circulation at 7.6 km above the mean sea level over Rayalaseema.

Published: 27th August 2018 04:29 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM /VIJAYAWADA:  Heavy rains will continue for another 24 hours in the districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The low-pressure area now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and  adjoining West Bengal and north coastal Odisha and the associated cyclonic circulation now extends up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height.

The system is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours. The upper air cyclonic circulation at 7.6 km above the mean sea level over Rayalaseema and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh has merged with the above shear zone.

In the last 24 hours, rain occurred at a few places over coastal AP and isolated rain occurred over Rayalaseema.

About 5 cm rain was received at Tekkali, Palasa, Kalingapatnam, 4 cm at Ranastalam and Itcchchapuram, 4 cm at Mandasa, 3 cm at  Palakonda in Srikakulam district and 4 cm at Gantyada and 3 cm at Jiyyamma Valasa in Vizianagaram district. Under the influence of low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal, strong monsoon conditions prevailed and heavy rains would continue in Visakhapatnam, Vizainagaram and Srikakulam districts in the next 24 hours.

As there would be strong surface winds from westerly direction with speed reaching 45 to 50 kmph likely along and off the coastal AP, fishermen are advised not to venture into  the sea along and off the coastal AP. The sea would be rough to very rough along and off the  coastal AP.

