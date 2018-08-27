Heritage fest in city today
VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Chandrudu, a Student Art and Heritage festival will be organised at Punnami Ghat by JIGNASA in association with the tourism department and Department of Language and Culture on August 27. The programme is being hosted by the students of Eswar Engineering College, Narasaraopet. The theme of the programme is ‘Beauty of Brotherhood’.
Its mission is the execution of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of promoting riverfront-based cultural tourism.