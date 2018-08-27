Home Cities Vijayawada

Heritage fest in city today

Amaravati Chandrudu, a Student Art and Heritage festival will be organised at Punnami Ghat by JIGNASA in association with the tourism department and Department of Language and Culture on August 27. Th

Published: 27th August 2018 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Chandrudu, a Student Art and Heritage festival will be organised at Punnami Ghat by JIGNASA in association with the tourism department and Department of Language and Culture on August 27. The programme is being hosted by the students of Eswar Engineering College, Narasaraopet. The theme of the programme is ‘Beauty of Brotherhood’.

Its mission is the execution of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of promoting riverfront-based cultural tourism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Heritage fest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6