Nara Lokesh to visit China next month

Nara Lokesh. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IT, Electronics and Communications Minister Nara Lokesh will embark on an investment hunting trip to China in the second half of September.

The department officials said the minister, during the trip, would enter into Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) with a few electronics manufacturing firms.

While the focus will be on attracting mobile manufacturing companies to the State, the officials said, a series of meetings with CEOs and heads of companies that make consumer, defence and medical electronics are scheduled during the trip.

The Information technology Minister will also make a presentation on the incentives being given by the State government to the investors.

“The presentation will also include details of all the resources — land, water, electricity and others — available in the State, especially in the electronics manufacturing clusters in Tirupati,” the officials said.
As a part of his visit to China, the minister will also explain the efforts of the State government to create an ecosystem for manufacturing electric vehicles.

The department aims to attract investments worth `30,000 crore in the sector in the next three years which are expected to create 60,000 jobs.

“The minister will explain to the investors about the Andhra Pradesh Electric Mobility Policy 2018-2020 to promote electric vehicle manufacturing. The idea is to have each and every component of the vehicle made here,” the officials said.

Explaining the achievements of the department in the last four years, the officials said, “Before the bifurcation of the State, there was no mobile phone manufacturing units in Andhra Pradesh. Now, three of the 10 mobile phones manufactured in India are made in the State. The plan is to have all types of electronics manufacturing units in the State.”

The department officials maintained that the investments tapped in the last four years helped creation of 20,000 jobs, of which women got 90 per cent, in electronics manufacturing sector.

