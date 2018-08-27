Veggies turn pricey after rain havoc in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prices of vegetables have gone up following the damage the crops suffered due to heavy rains that lashed the district last week. The increasing prices have left the common man with no other choice than to restrict his consumption to a few cheaper vegetables.

Even in Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazar, from where people buy vegetables in bulk as it is considered affordable, all vegetables except tomatoes, onions, ivy gourd, yellow cucumber and gherkins were priced above Rs 20. Green chillies, which were spotted only at a couple of outlets, were priced at Rs 28 per kg and carrots and beans at Rs 60 per kg. Brinjal too, priced around Rs 40 per kg, has almost disappeared from the market.

“Since it is the auspicious month of Sravana, many weddings and events are taking place across the State, further adding to the demand and resulting in even higher prices. Prices are going to return to normal within 10-15 days,” said O Srikanth, an official at Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazar, Vijayawada.

“Even though we are trying to avoid the expensive vegetables, we feel the pinch. The quality of vegetables is not good, and we are forced to compromise on it as we can’t afford to shop at retail stores,” said T Poornachander Rao, a customer.

The price for bottle gourd has increased from 10 to Rs 21 apiece; ridge gourd from Rs 18 to Rs 28 and bitter gourd from Rs 16 to Rs 24 at the Rythu Bazar. However, the prices of onions and potatoes have remained stable at Rs 19 and Rs 23 respectively.

At other markets like Kaleswara Rao market, Patamata Rythu Bazar and Satyanarayanapuram retail market, the prices are even higher. Retail markets are charging nearly 50 per cent more than Rythu Bazar.

The vendors in these markets say that the transportation costs, shop rents and good quality of vegetables make them more pricey than those at the Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazar.

K Suryanarayana, a vegetable vendor at Satyanarayanapuram market says, “We purchase good quality vegetables at a higher rate and that is why retail prices have increased. ”