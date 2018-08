By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Youth Welfare Department in association with Krishi Bhavan will organise a youth festival on September 4 in Montessori College, Bandar Road.

Cultural performances and competitions will be organised during the programme.

Anyone belonging to the age-group of 15 to 29 can participate in the event. The programme will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.