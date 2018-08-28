CLART app for rural community

Home Cities Vijayawada

CLART was created by the institute after surveying and creating maps to show fertile and infertile lands across the district in ‘red’ and ‘green’ pointers respectively.

VIJAYAWADA: After TNIE’s report on the Chenchu community women’s mud bangles which were showcased at the World Economic Forum, the Praja Chaitanya Yuvajana Sangam, an NGO that works for the uplift of the community, has received a ‘positive response’ from the United Nations Organisation (UNO), which has promised more programmes to develop the community.

In a meeting at Prakasam district’s Arivemula, conducted by National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD), a central government institute in association with the UN, CLART app was launched for tenant farmers of the community.

