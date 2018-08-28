Expedite crop loans to tenant farmers: Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar has asked the bankers and officials concerned to expedite the process of distributing crop loans to tenant farmers.In a review meeting with officials on the progress of ‘Neeru Pragathi’, the Chief Secretary said compared to previous year, more crop loans were distributed to tenant farmers this year.

“It is imperative that banks should not send farmers empty-handed. They should see that farmers’ hands are not tied for want of funds for Kharif and Rabi crops,” he stressed.Expressing concern over the alarming infestation of armyworm pest in Karnataka, the Chief Secretary directed the officials of Agriculture Department to take preventive measures to ensure that pest doesn’t spread to areas in the State bordering Karnataka.Officials informed him that Kharif plantation and sowing has been slow in Nellore, Prakasam, and Karnataka due to scanty rainfall.

They were asked to improve fodder cultivation, particularly in Kadapa, Srikakulam and Prakasam districts. The officials were also asked to ensure pollution levels in aquaculture are controlled and the quality of produce is not affected.Dinesh Kumar also took stock of canal works taken up under NREGS and asked the officials to expedite the construction of Anganwadi buildings and focus on ODF plus works.