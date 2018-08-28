Hospital accused of anaesthesia overdose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that one private hospital in Suryaraopet administered high dose of anaesthesia during appendicitis surgery on a patient, Shaik Baji, his family members lodged a complaint with the Suryaraopet police station on Monday. According to police, Baji was admitted to Janatha Hospital on Sunday afternoon with severe stomach pain.

After tests, doctors confirmed that it was appendicitis and told Baji’s family members that he needed to be operated upon immediately. Before the surgery, the doctors reportedly administered high dose of anesthesia to Baji, leading to his loss of mental balance. When the hospital staff gave evasive answers about his health condition, the family members of Baji lodged a complaint with the police. “We will investigate the issue and take necessary action against the hospital management,” said circle inspector K Satyanarayana.