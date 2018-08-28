Light to moderate rain forecast for Coastal Andhra, fishermen alerted 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Light to moderate rains are predicted in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, as the southwest monsoon is active in the coastal region and weak in Rayalaseema region.A low-pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and north Coastal Odisha with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. The low pressure is more likely to intensify in the coming 24 hours, resulting in moderate to heavy rains in north Andhra and light to moderate rains in south Coastal region.

On Monday, moderate rains occurred in Krishna, Guntur, East and West Godavari districts ranging between 3 and 6 cm. Similarly, in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, light showers have occurred. In the coming 24 hours, more rains are expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and Indian Ocean Forecast System (INDOFOS) issued heavy wind alert, where under the influence of depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and strong monsoon conditions, strong surface winds from Westerly direction speed reaching 45-50 kmph likely along and off Coastal Andhra Pradesh.The condition of the sea would be rough and fishermen were cautioned not to venture into the sea along and off Coastal Andhra Pradesh.