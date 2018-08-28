Medical counselling mop up round today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has completed three phases of counselling for filling medical seats in the State colleges. Now, the university officials are planning to go with a mop-up round of counselling on Tuesday and wind up the entire counselling process. In the third phase of counselling, as many as 197 vacant seats in both MBBS and BDS were filled. In the final mop up round, 70 vacant seats are expected to be filled.

Meanwhile, candidates are alleging that the university officials are not displaying proper list of available seats and names of candidates who have opted for A and B category seats. The candidates and their parents demanded that the officials display the full details with transparency.

K Suresh, a parent, said that the university officials were charging thousands of rupees as counselling fee and least bothered about providing proper information regarding counselling, availability of seats and filled seats to candidates.

“They are still in the same old process like manual counselling, but things have changed with web options and online mode. Even the spot payment of fee should also be changed as the banks are not allowing withdrawal of cash more than Rs 5 lakh after demonitisation. Now, we have to pay almost `13 lakh in cash at the time of admission,” he said.