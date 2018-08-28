Home Cities Vijayawada

Municipal Commissioner J Nivas for upkeep of vermicompost plants in Vijayawada

The civic body chief on Monday conducted a ground-level inspection in division numbers 7, 9, 11, 14 and 46 to take stock of the functioning of vermicompost plants.

Published: 28th August 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner J Nivas vented his ire at the officials concerned over poor maintenance of vermicompost plants in various divisions of the city and instructed them to prepare estimates for making them operational on war footing.

The civic body chief on Monday conducted a ground-level inspection in division numbers 7, 9, 11, 14 and 46 to take stock of the functioning of vermicompost plants. Observing that the plants were in a bad shape in division number 9, Nivas directed the officials to renovate the composting beds and make them accessible for recycling the waste. He also instructed the officials to develop composting beds for treating the vegetable wastes in division number 14 and prepare estimates for renovating the vermicompost plant in division number 46.

The municipal commissioner also ordered the engineering department officials to conduct repairs for the vermicompost plants across the city and ensure generation of organic manure from the municipal solid waste generated in all 59 divisions. Senior medical officer Iqbal Hussain, additional medical and health officers Ramakoteswara Rao and Ch Babu Srinivasan were present among others.

