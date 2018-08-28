No funds for Dasara festivities; Durga temple to use donations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Despite announcing ‘Dasara’ as State festival, the government has not allotted funds for the conduct of the festival at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Indrakeeladri.

The temple authorities have no other option than making use of donations made by devotees and submit the bills to the government for seeking reimbursement after completion of Dasara celebrations.

According to temple officials, in October 2015, the State government issued a GO declaring Dasara as a State festival. The government has not sanctioned the promised funds of `10 crore till now. This year too, the devasthanam officials have prepared estimations of around ` 2.10 crore for the smooth conduct of the nine-day festivities at the hill shrine from October 10.

Over the years, devotees influx to the temple has doubled and during the Dasara festival, around 5 lakh devotees from various states are expected to visit the temple. To make arrangements for such a large crowd, the temple officials are relying on the funds allocated by the department of endowments rather than waiting for the State government’s help.

“The State Government has said it will provide autonomous status to Goddess Kanaka Durga temple, the second largest temple after Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in terms of devotees influx. We have submitted representations to the endowments commissioner seeking autonomous status for the temple, but there was no response from the government,” said a temple official on condition of anonymity.