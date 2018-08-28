Home Cities Vijayawada

Snakebite cases: Dysfunctional local panels blamed

Dysfunctional Local Biodiversity Committees in Kodur, Avanigedda, Mopidevi, and Nagayalanka contributed to environmental disruption, which led to higher number of snakebite cases.

Published: 28th August 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

SNAKE

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Biodiversity Board officials told TNIE that dysfunctional Local Biodiversity Committees in Kodur, Avanigedda, Mopidevi, and Nagayalanka contributed to environmental disruption, which led to higher number of snakebite cases. Such cases would only increase if these local bodies remain inactive, they said.   

In the 11,725 local biodiversity bodies which were to be formed, only 5,400 have been constituted so far. Biodiversity Board is in the process of forming the rest of the local bodies, but it feels there is a lack of initiative on the part of members of the committees already formed. “The committees formed have never told us about any environmental measures to be initiated anywhere,”  said V Srinivas Rao, State Coordinator, AP State Biodiversity Board. “Each environmental body requires government officials from several departments like education, agriculture, forest etc., But since these departments have many vacant posts, we are appointing overburdened officers to the posts,” Srinivas said. KSN Madhu, Krishna District Coordinator, Biodiversity Board, said, “Since the committees are not active, there has been indiscriminate development activity going on across the State and snakes have lost their habitats and entered human territory.”  

“I don’t know who the members of the committee are. Nobody has been showing any interest in taking measures for protecting the environment,” said K Samudralu, former Sarpanch of Hamsala Devi, a panchayat of Kodur Mandal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Snakebite cases Local Biodiversity Committees Andhra Pradesh Biodiversity Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love