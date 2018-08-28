Student Police Cadet to perform police duties

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao launched Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme at his office on Monday and said as many as 300 students will be trained and deployed as police cadets in two years.

Addressing the media, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the SPC programme aimed at training around 300 schoolchildren of Classes 8 and 9 from 10 schools in various aspects of community policing such as crime prevention, social policing, road safety, protection of women and children and fighting against corruption.

“In the first phase, 30 students from each school will be trained by volunteers who have already received training from the central government in community policing... After two years, these students will be performing police duties. They will act as Vijayawada police’s informers,” CP Rao said.