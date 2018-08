By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two youths were killed when their motorbikes collided head-on on Yanamalakuduru Katta Road on Sunday night. According to Penamaluru police, the deceased were identified as Mahesh Naik and Subramanyam. The accident took place on Sunday night when both bikes collided head-on due to poor light.

While Naik was heading towards Avanigadda, Subramanian was heading towards Vijayawada. Locals rushed them to Vijayawada government hospital where they succumbed to head injuries.