Varalakshmi Vratham at Kanaka Durga Temple on August 31

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Varalakshmi Vratham will be performed at the Kanaka Durga Temple on August 31 to mark the third Friday of auspicious ‘Sravana’ month, according to a press release issued by the temple executive officer V Koteswaramma on Monday.

Women devotees interested in participating in the ritual can get the application forms from the toll free counter located on the sixth floor of the Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam from Tuesday morning to Thursday afternoon. The applicants should enclose a copy of their white ration cards or Aadhaar cards along with their forms and submit them to the counter by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Koteswaramma said. Applicants can participate in the ritual only if they are wearing a traditional dress and they can have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga through `100 darshan queue. For more details, devotees can call on 18004259099.