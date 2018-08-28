Home Cities Vijayawada

Youth held for raping 68-yr-old in Krishna district

A 20-year-old drunken youth was arrested and produced in court for allegedly raping a 68-year-old woman at her house in Kalavapamula village of Vuyyur mandal in Krishna district on Monday.

Published: 28th August 2018 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

According to Vuyyur sub-inspector (SI) Rama Rao, the accused, K Satish, lives in the neighbourhood of the victim. The incident happened on Sunday night. Satish, who was in an inebriated state, barged into the house of the woman and raped her. She is a widow and lives alone.

The incident came to light on Monday after the sexagenarian lodged a complaint with the police. Following her complaint, police arrested Satish at his house.A case was registered against him under Section 376 of IPC and produced in the district court. “Satish was in an inebriated state and knew the victim stays alone. While she was asleep, Satish broke into her house and raped her,” the SI said.

