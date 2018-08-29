Centre’s stand forced government to issue bonds, says Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has clarified that the State government is mobilising funds through bonds and other means, even if they will burden the exchequer, as the Centre is not extending financial support to it.

Meanwhile, AP Planning Board Vice- Chairman C Kutumba Rao said he would resign if the BJP leaders proved the allegations made over Amaravati Bonds. In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the Finance Minister slammed BJP leaders for claiming that the Centre was extending all necessary support to the State.“Even if raising funds independently will burden the State finances, we are going for bonds and loans because the Centre is not supporting us. If the Centre is extending support to the State as claimed by BJP leaders, why will we go for alternative methods?” he questioned.

He added that the BJP-led NDA had released only Rs 1,500 crore for the capital construction when the State government submitted detailed project report (DPR) for Rs 40,000 crore.Yanamala further said there was no need to release any white paper, as demanded by the BJP, on the expenditure of capital construction. “Since there are no irregularities, there is no need to release any white paper. In fact, the BJP leaders should ask the Centre to release the details of the funds given to AP so far,” he remarked.

Earlier in the day, AP Planning Board Vice-Chairman C Kutumba Rao said he would quit if the BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao proved irregularities in Amaravati Bonds.“I’ll throw a simple challenge to GVL Narasimha Rao. If he proves that there is even one irregularity in issuing Amaravati Bonds, I will resign from my post. Will he resign if he fails to do so? If not resign, he should at least apologise for misleading the people,” Kutumba Rao said.