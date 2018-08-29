Home Cities Vijayawada

Former DGP meets CM Chandrababu Naidu, terms Jagan Mohan Reddy meet just a ‘courtesy call’

After his meeting with the Chief Minister, the former DGP told reporters that he was not interested in joining direct politics and that he had no capacity to do that.

Former DGP N Sambasiva Rao. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former DGP and CEO of Gangavaram Port N Sambasiva Rao met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence at Undavali on Tuesday and reportedly explained him that his meeting with Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam two days ago was a mere “courtesy call”, contrary to what YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy told mediapersons that he was joining the Opposition party.

After his meeting with the Chief Minister, the former DGP told reporters that he was not interested in joining direct politics and that he had no capacity to do that. He clarified that it was a miscommunication that made the YSRC leaders make such a statement. Asked if he was looking to joint indirect politics, he was quick to deny it and stated that no one would offer him indirect political posts and he too was not asking for any. With regard to his meeting with Jagan Mohan Reddy, he stressed that it was just a courtesy call. “I do not think courtesy visit will be a problem,” he said.

As to the purpose of his meeting with the CM, he said it was regarding  the issues related to Gangavaram port development works.  “The State government has an equity in the port and our discussion was centered around port development, how to utilise services of Sagarmala project with regard to Gangavaram, Visakhapatnam ports and steel plant and how to approach Centre with regard to it,” he explained.

However, political circles were abuzz that Sambasiva Rao, who is looking to take a plunge into active politics, was hedging. It was observed that he was playing his cards close to his chest and want to keep his options open, hence his meeting with Jagan the other day.

Jagan Mohan Reddy N Chandrababu Naidu N Sambasiva Rao

