MoU with Alibaba for sustainable farming

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alibaba Cloud India with an objective to leverage the Ali Cloud’s ET city brain solution for sustainable farming by using smart technologies, integrated traffic management, smart city management, small and medium enterprises and skill development programmes.

The Managing Director of Alibaba Cloud India, Dr Alex Li, and the CEO of APEDB, J Krishna Kishore exchanged the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday. The meeting is said to be a follow up Naidu’s meeting with Alibaba Group heads during World Economic Forum in Davos earlier in January this year.

According to a press release from the Chief Minister’s office, Alibaba cloud would help MSMEs to establish their online front and for enabling digital payments systems. The group is also likely to extend cooperation in real time governance as well.

The CM asked the Alibaba officials to conduct further research in cloud storage so that the available resources should be used judiciously. He said technology should be linked to nature for creating wonders. He stressed as creating a positive and a constructive environment is the need of the hour, which would lead to happiness. The staff members of Saptagiri Grameena Bank met CM Naidu and donated one day salary towards Kerala flood relief. The employees handed over a cheque of `14,83,336 for Kerala.