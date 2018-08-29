Home Cities Vijayawada

Twenty-three tonnes of relief materials by SCR VJA division dispatched to Kerala

Divisional Railway Manager R Dhanajayalu inspected the relief materials at the parcel office located on the premises of the railway station.

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway on Tuesday dispatched 23 tonnes of essential relief materials loaded in VPU (Parcel Van) by train number 13351, Dhanbad - Alleppey Express, to District Magistrate, Ernakulam. With this, the Vijayawada Division has successfully dispatched 3 VPUs loaded with 23 tonnes of essential relief materials each to Kerala.

Divisional Railway Manager R Dhanajayalu inspected the relief materials at the parcel office located on the premises of the railway station. The DRM appreciated Railway Officers of Vijayawada Division for donating `2 lakh worth of essential relief materials. He also lauded the efforts of P Bhaskar Reddy, senior divisional commercial manager; K Rajendra Prasad, divisional commercial manager and nodal officer of Vijayawada Division; commercial inspectors and parcel office staff for mobilising the relief materials. MVS Ramaraju, additional divisional railway manager  (Infrastructure), G Sumana, additional divisional railway manager and other officials were present.

Efforts lauded
DRM appreciated Railway Officers of Vijayawada Division for donating `2 lakh worth of essential relief materials and lauded the efforts of officials for mobilising them

