Additional wage employment days to stop migration

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to stop migration of workers from the drought-hit mandals of the State, the Panchayat Raj department has decided to provide an additional 50 man-days of wage employment per household.With this, a total of 150 working days would be provided in six mandals for which 275 drought mandals have been notified so far in Kharif-2018.

According to the government order (RT 1049) issued on Wednesday, the additional days of employment would be provided in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts. “With a view to stop migration of labourers from the mandals which were declared as drought-hit during early Kharif-2018, the government has decided to provide additional 50 man-days of wage employment per household over and above the entitlement of 100 man-days,” Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj), KS Jawahar Reddy, stated in the GO.

For the record, even though coastal districts received more than normal rainfall, Prakasam, Nellore and the four districts of Rayalaseema received over 41 per cent deficit rainfall this season.With this, after examining the proposals from the administrations of the six districts, the State government declared 50 mandals of Kadapa, 44 mandals of Anantapur, 58 mandals of Chittoor, 37 mandals of Kurnool, 40 mandals of Prakasam and 45 mandals of Nellore districts as drought-affected. The officials added that more mandals will be added to the list after revised proposals from all the districts are received before the end of the agriculture season.