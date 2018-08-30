Home Cities Vijayawada

AIIMS classes at Siddhartha Medical College from today

The faculty and teaching material will be provided by AIIMS and as many as 35 teachers have been recruited for the AP campus.

Published: 30th August 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AIIMS AP academic year 2018-19 is set to begin on Thursday. 50 candidates from various states will attend classes which will take place at the 40,000 sq ft temporary campus constructed at the Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada.

This year, the campus worth of `6.56 crore will hold Anatomy, Biochemistry, Psychology, Community medicine and Family medicine classes for a major portion of the first year. From the upcoming year, Pathology, Pharmacology, Microbiology and Forensic Sciences departments will be set up.
The faculty and teaching material will be provided by AIIMS and as many as 35 teachers have been recruited for the AP campus.

On Tuesday, the State government issued a GO to hire nine 3-BHK flats and four 2-BHK flats as temporary accommodation for the students and faculty of AIIMS Mangalagiri (2018-2019).
The nine triple bedroom flats will be used as hostel as they can accommodate 52 people on a twin-sharing basis. The two units of 2-BHK flats will be used by the two families of hostel wardens and the one 2-BHK flat will be used as a mess.  

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Sasank, Principal of Siddhartha Medical College said, “For the next two years, classes for AIIMS will be conducted here. A block was constructed for the purpose and hostel facility is also being provided to the students and faculty. Virtual classrooms have been set up. Resources of the Siddhartha Medical College like study materials and labs will be shared with the candidates for some time.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIIMS AP Siddhartha Medical College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals