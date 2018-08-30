AIIMS classes at Siddhartha Medical College from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AIIMS AP academic year 2018-19 is set to begin on Thursday. 50 candidates from various states will attend classes which will take place at the 40,000 sq ft temporary campus constructed at the Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada.

This year, the campus worth of `6.56 crore will hold Anatomy, Biochemistry, Psychology, Community medicine and Family medicine classes for a major portion of the first year. From the upcoming year, Pathology, Pharmacology, Microbiology and Forensic Sciences departments will be set up.

The faculty and teaching material will be provided by AIIMS and as many as 35 teachers have been recruited for the AP campus.

On Tuesday, the State government issued a GO to hire nine 3-BHK flats and four 2-BHK flats as temporary accommodation for the students and faculty of AIIMS Mangalagiri (2018-2019).

The nine triple bedroom flats will be used as hostel as they can accommodate 52 people on a twin-sharing basis. The two units of 2-BHK flats will be used by the two families of hostel wardens and the one 2-BHK flat will be used as a mess.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Sasank, Principal of Siddhartha Medical College said, “For the next two years, classes for AIIMS will be conducted here. A block was constructed for the purpose and hostel facility is also being provided to the students and faculty. Virtual classrooms have been set up. Resources of the Siddhartha Medical College like study materials and labs will be shared with the candidates for some time.”