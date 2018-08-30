Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education to start academic year early

Every year, the academic year in all government junior colleges starts from the first week of June and ends by the last week of March.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education is planing to start the academic year early and conduct summer classes to complete the syllabus by the end of November due to the changes in JEE Mains and NEET pattern. The Union HRD Ministry had decided to conduct JEE and NEET twice every year.

Every year, the academic year in all government junior colleges starts from the first week of June and ends by the last week of March. After the completion of annual examinations, the students will be given summer holidays for nearly 60 days. As a large number of students are appearing for JEE Mains, which is scheduled in January, the syllabus should be completed at least one month before.

The officials of BIE are planning to either start Intermediate second year classes in April after the completion of the first year exams in March. The plan is to complete the syllabus by November and give special coaching to the aspirant in the government junior colleges in December.  

Speaking to TNIE, BIE Chairman B Udaya Lakshmi said, “Students from various colleges have requested us to take steps to complete the syllabus early so that they will get sufficient time to prepare for JEE Mains and NEET. We are planning to advance the academic year and start special coaching classes for JEE and NEET in government junior colleges, just like private colleges. We have forwarded the proposal to HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao. It’s up to the government to make a final call.”

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting JEE Mains and NEET from this year, has already released the examination schedule. The applications of JEE Mains 1 will be available from September 1. The filled up applications should be submitted by September 30. The examination will take place from January 6 to 20 in different phases.

