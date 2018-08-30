Home Cities Vijayawada

Capacity building: Bureau of Energy Efficiency to sign MoU with Andhra Pradesh

The objective of the programme is capacity building of Discoms for load management and implementation of DSM activities.

Representational image. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its constant efforts to enhance energy efficiency activities at national level, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, a statutory body Union Ministry of Power, has invited proactive States like Andhra Pradesh to enter into MoU for capacity building of pc companies (Discoms).  

The BEE will sign several MoUs with power utilities across the country in Hyderabad on August 31. Around 62 Discoms across the country have expressed their willingness to sign MoUs under ‘capacity building of Discoms’ programme of the BEE.

The objective of the programme is capacity building of Discoms for load management and implementation of DSM activities. BEE director-general Abhay Bhakre, who is also chairman of media committee on energy efficiency, in a letter to Principal Secretary (Energy) Ajay Jain said that from the south zone, eight Discoms had been invited to enter into MoUs with the BEE.

Bureau of Energy Efficiency Capacity building Andhra Pradesh Power distribution

