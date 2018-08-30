Chandrababu Naidu suppressing voices of dissent using police, alleges BJP State chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has asked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu if the TDP government is ready for a CBI probe into the “irregularities” in the money being spent on AP Fibernet project, the funds utilised for Krishna and Godavari Pushkarams and other government projects.

In a letter written to the Chief Minister on Wednesday, Kanna criticised the State government for awarding various projects on nomination basis.“By awarding projects on nomination basis, you have encouraged a scam worth thousands of crores of rupees. Also, there are huge scams in the expenditure of the funds released for Hudhud cyclone, manufacture of set-top boxes of AP Fibernet project, Pattiseema and other projects. Are you ready for a CBI investigation into these matters?” he sought to know.

He alleged that the Chief Minister was instigating regional differences between States for political benefits. He also accused the CM of resorting to dictatorial policies. “By using police force to make house arrests of Opposition leaders and protesters voicing their dissent against the government, you are disregarding democracy and paving way for dictatorial rule,” he said.