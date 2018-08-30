Home Cities Vijayawada

Chandrababu Naidu suppressing voices of dissent using police, alleges BJP State chief

He alleged that the Chief Minister was instigating regional differences between States for political benefits. He also accused the CM of resorting to dictatorial policies.

Published: 30th August 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has asked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu if the TDP government is ready for a CBI probe into the “irregularities” in the money being spent on AP Fibernet project, the funds utilised for Krishna and Godavari Pushkarams and other government projects.

In a letter written to the Chief Minister on Wednesday, Kanna criticised the State government for awarding various projects on nomination basis.“By awarding projects on nomination basis, you have encouraged a scam worth thousands of crores of rupees. Also, there are huge scams in the expenditure of the funds released for Hudhud cyclone, manufacture of set-top boxes of AP Fibernet project, Pattiseema and other projects. Are you ready for a CBI investigation into these matters?” he sought to know.

He alleged that the Chief Minister was instigating regional differences between States for political benefits. He also accused the CM of resorting to dictatorial policies. “By using police force to make house arrests of Opposition leaders and protesters voicing their dissent against the government, you are disregarding democracy and paving way for dictatorial rule,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Kanna Lakshminarayana BJP State president

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals