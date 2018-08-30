Irreparable loss to family and TDP, says N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing shock over the death of actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna in a road accident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that it was an irreparable loss to both his family and Telugu Desam Party. As a mark of respect to Harikrishna, son of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and founder of TDP, NT Rama Rao, the government announced a State mourning on Wednesday and Thursday.

A visibly shaken Naidu cancelled all his programmes and rushed to Narketpally immediately after hearing the news. Speaking to reporters later, Naidu said Harikrishna was a unique leader and worked hard in taking the TDP to masses. “He had unique qualities and was an outspoken leader. He called a spade a spade. He was the ‘Sarathi’ of NT Rama Rao’s campaign vehicle ‘Chaitanya Ratham’, which took the TDP closer to the people. His efforts as Transport minister when I became Chief Minister also proved his capabilities,” he observed.

Governor ESL Narasimhan, Opposition Leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, State cabinet ministers and others also condoled the death of Harikrishna. They recalled the contribution of Harikrishna to the fields of cinema and politics.

Harikrishna was born at Nimmakuru village in Krishna district on September 2, 1956. He was the fourth son of NTR. He studied till SSC at Senior Secondary School in Chennai. A favourite of his father, Harikrishna made his film debut as a child artiste in Sri Krishnavataram in 1964.

A chip of the old block, Harikrishna joined the politics and played a crucial role in NTR Rama Rao’s whirlwind tour of Andhra Pradesh after the TDP was formed. Harikrishna was also known to be a rebel in the family. He sided with his brother-in-law Chandrababu Naidu when the latter rebelled against NT Rama Rao. Following this, he got a berth in Naidu cabinet in 1995, and subsequently got elected as a legislator in 1996 from Hindupur and continued as the minister till 1999. Thereafter, following the differences with Naidu, he launched his own political outfit, Anna Telugu Desam Party and contested 1999 elections. He did not win any seats.

After patching up with his brother-in-law in 2006, he rejoined the TDP and was nominated to Rajya Sabha in 2008. After 2014 elections, Harikrishna maintained a low profile and remained a politburo member of the TDP.

Harikrishna married his first wife Lakshmi on February 22, 1973. They got two sons — Janaki Ram and film actor Kalyan Ram and a daughter Suhasini. Later, he married Shalini with whom he got a son, film actor Junior NTR. Janaki Ram died in a similar road accident in 2014.