Home Cities Vijayawada

MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s driver attempts suicide

According to sources close to the MLA, the girl Kumar was in love with got married to another man recently.

Published: 30th August 2018 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Vallabhaneni Vamsi (Express Photo by Ch Narayana Rao).

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s driver, Anil Kumar (28), reportedly attempted suicide at his residence by consuming pesticide on Wednesday. However, no case was registered against the incident.  Doctors said Anil’s health condition is critical and currently under treatment.

According to sources close to the MLA, the girl Kumar was in love with got married to another man recently. Unable to accept the fact, Kumar got upset despite being counselled over the matter by his father. “At 9 am on Wednesday, he attempted suicide by consumed pesticide. On seeing him unconscious, his friends admitted him to a private hospital in Gannavaram,” sources said.

Suicide Helpline
OneLife : 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vallabhaneni Vamsi Attempted Suicide v

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals