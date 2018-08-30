MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s driver attempts suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s driver, Anil Kumar (28), reportedly attempted suicide at his residence by consuming pesticide on Wednesday. However, no case was registered against the incident. Doctors said Anil’s health condition is critical and currently under treatment.

According to sources close to the MLA, the girl Kumar was in love with got married to another man recently. Unable to accept the fact, Kumar got upset despite being counselled over the matter by his father. “At 9 am on Wednesday, he attempted suicide by consumed pesticide. On seeing him unconscious, his friends admitted him to a private hospital in Gannavaram,” sources said.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife : 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000