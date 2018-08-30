Sports City: Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar holds meeting 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Malcolm Thorpe, vice-president (business development) and Stephane Pottier, vice-president (Stadium and Arenas Development and Services) of Singapore-based Lagardere, met Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar at Interim Government Complex on Wednesday. Dinesh Kumar said 150 acres of land is ready for the Sports City in Visakhapatnam and asked the Lagardere representatives to come up with more details as regards to the sports infrastructure they are planning to create in the State.

He said the objective is to have national and international sports events organised at the proposed Sports City. He said the final call on the project will be taken after the proposals from the companies based in Dubai and the USA are examined.