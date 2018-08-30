Home Cities Vijayawada

Two electric buses in Vijayawada soon

With an objective to protect the environment and bring down the usage of diesel, the State Government has decided to introduce two electric buses in Vijayawada on a pilot basis in the next few months.

An electric bus (for representation purpose only)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to protect the environment and bring down the usage of diesel, the State Government has decided to introduce two electric buses in Vijayawada on a pilot basis in the next few months. Based on their response, two more buses will be procured and a manufacturing plant will be set up in the State.

A meeting in this regard was conducted at Interim Government Complex (IGC), Velagapudi, on Wednesday, in which officials of APSRTC, Transco and NREDCAP and representatives of Axis Mobility Company discussed the introduction of electric buses in the State.  Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary (Roads and Buildings) Neerabh Kumar Prasad inquired the Axis Mobility Company representatives over the maintenance of electric buses and their capacity.

A powerpoint presentation was made by company representative Ravi Kumar Reddy over the length and width of the electric buses manufactured by the company. He said that 12 metres length electric buses are ideal for operation on Andhra Pradesh roads.

Each bus can accommodate a total of around 75 to 87 passengers and if charged for five minutes, it can travel for 25 km. Initially, two electric buses will be introduced in Vijayawada and a charging station will be established for the purpose. A special provision for wheelchairs entry will be also made available, Reddy said.

