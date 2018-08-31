Home Cities Vijayawada

Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd to take a fresh look at Durga temple hill waterfall feasibility

It maybe recalled that the ADCL has already taken up landscaping of Indrakeeladri and its surrounding areas as part of Vijayawada city beautification project.

Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL), which is in the process of beautifying Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri, and its surroundings, is exploring the possibility of creating a waterfall on the hill. Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD) of ADCL, D Lakshmi Parthasarathi, has instructed officials to examine the feasibility to take the proposal forward.
“We have identified an area where there is a continuous flow of water. So, we are examining the creation of a waterfall. A feasibility study will be conducted, based on which a decision will be taken,” a senior ADCL official told TNIE.

For the record, the Sri Durga Malleswara Swami Varla Devasthanam mooted the creation of two waterfalls -- one flowing from Gosala atop the hill to the foothill, which covers the entire height of Indrakeelari and the other from the hilltop to a place near Bhavani Mandapam -- two years ago. While the first was proposed to be 120 metres long, the second one was around 60 metres. In fact, the temple authorities had even hired a Pune-based consultant to examine the feasibility of the proposal. However, the proposal was shelved after it was rejected by the temple Trust Board.

It maybe recalled that the ADCL has already taken up landscaping of Indrakeeladri and its surrounding areas as part of Vijayawada city beautification project. As part of this project, the corporation now wants to take up the waterfall project.

Meanwhile, Lakshmi Parthasarathi inspected Indrakeeladri on Thursday, and directed officials to complete the works pertaining to the retaining wall. She told them to expedite the beautification of Durga Ghat and the vacant spots near KL Rao Head Water Works. She later visited the beautification works near Durga Varadhi and instructed officials to complete the ‘Dharma Chakra’ project at the earliest. Head of Urban Planning and Architecture P Suresh Babu, superintending engineer P Ankamma Chowdary, assistant director B Srinivasulu were present.

Karnataka CM to offer prayers today

Vijayawada: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has set a record by visiting the highest number of temples after assuming office, is scheduled to visit Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Indrakeeladri on Friday. In a press release issued here on Thursday evening, the temple authorities said Kumaraswamy will visit the hill shrine around 8:30 am to offer special prayers to the presiding deity. Arrangements are being made to ensure hassle-free darshan for him

