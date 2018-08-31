Interstate thief arrested by Nandigama police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nandigama police nabbed one notorious interstate thief and recovered 218 grams of gold and 332 grams of silver ornaments from him on Thursday.

According to Nandigama circle inspector (CI) PV Ramana, the accused Kambhampati Yesobu hails from Atkuru village of Madira mandal in Khammam district, Telangana. He had committed similar crimes in his state and in Krishna district. When police found Yesobu roaming around the bus stand, they took him in custody, following which he confessed to his crimes.

“Yesobu has been involved in 22 housebreaking cases and is wanted for another 30 theft, burglary and chain snatching cases in two Telugu speaking states,” said the CI.