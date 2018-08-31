Home Cities Vijayawada

Officials to rope in Kerala, Tamil Nadu snake catchers to check snakebite cases

On Wednesday night, nine more people in the region fell victim to snakebites and, on Thursday, 26 cases were reported at various places in the district.

SNAKE

Image for representational purpose only.

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After trying every trick in the book, including performing ‘sarpa shanti homam’ to ‘appease’ the Snake God, the Krishna district administration, which is struggling to check the increasing number of snakebite cases, is now planning to rope in professional snake catchers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The Avanigadda region in the district is witnessing a spike in snakebite cases day by day. On Wednesday night, nine more people in the region fell victim to snakebites and, on Thursday, 26 cases were reported at various places in the district.

Since January this year, 1,840 snakebite cases have been reported in the district. Of them two died. In Avanigadda alone, 358 cases were reported this year. Though officials claim public awareness measures have been taken up across district, there is no sign of let up in the incidence of snakebites.

For the past three years, snakebite cases in Krishna district have been constantly increasing. In 2015, 2,006 cases were recorded, in 2016-2,051 and in 2017- 2,372 cases were reported. This year, 1,840 cases were registered in the district till Thursday. Most of them are being registered in mandals of the Diviseema region.To fight the reptile menace, the Krishna district administration has appointed over 100 teams comprising officials of  the health and forest departments.

The teams have been constantly conducting awareness camps for farmers and villagers who are vulnerable to snakebites. On Wednesday, district officials even performed ‘sarpa shanti homam’ at Subramanya Swamy temple in Mopidevi, seeking divine intervention as part of their war on serpents. Apart from making available anti-venom vials, officials are supplying homeopathy medicine to people.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to deal with the situation in the district. As rain has stopped, we are expecting a decrease in the number of cases. Though most of the victims are bitten by non-poisonous snakes, people are terrified. Medical teams are on a high alert to take every possible measure to save the lives of snakebite victims,” says DM&HO T Padmaja Rani.

Meanwhile, as snakebite cases are unrelenting, district officials who are currently working with some NGOs to catch snakes, are planning to rope in professional snake catchers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to TNIE, district collector B Lakshmikantham said, “We tried all the possible ways to deal with the crisis. We also took the help of NGOs to catch snakes, but the situation is not improving. So, we want to get some professional snake catchers.”

