Solar plant proposed at Vijayawada railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) have come up with a proposal to use renewable energy to meet the power demand of the city’s railway station. In this regard, plans are being made to set up a 160-kilowatt solar plant in the station premises itself and a year’s deadline has been set to complete the project.

According to SCR officials, a team of officials has been directed to conduct a comprehensive survey for installing the solar panels in the station premises, which has ten platforms and four-foot overbridges for passengers.

The Vijayawada division has already been provided with 100 per cent LED lighting and the installation of solar panels will help officials to conserve energy and further bring down the power bills, the officials said. Plans are afoot to entrust the task of installing and maintaining the solar panels to New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd. A decision in this regard will be taken shortly, the officials said.