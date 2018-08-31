Vijayawada: Accused in rape case held after five years

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After five years, Nuzvid police arrested the accused in a minor girl rape case that was filed in 2013, on Thursday and produced him before the court, which sent him to two-week judicial custody.

The accused Dasari Rajesh (33) raped a 16-year-old minor girl and absconded from the village after a rape case was filed against him. However, the police finally traced him and brought him to Nuzvid from Hyderabad.

Speaking to Express, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ch GV Prasad said that the accused Rajesh of Gudupadu village in Musunuru mandal, befriended a minor girl of the same village. The accused, on the pretext of marrying her, assaulted the girl sexually several times.

However, when the girl asked him to marry her, he refused. Following this the girl lodged a complaint against him at the Nuzvid police station. “After the minor girl lodged a complaint against Rajesh, he fled the village. During course of our investigation, we came to know that the accused had fled to Hyderabad and was working as a supervisor in a private company,” said the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

For record, the case was put on the back-burner, as initially it was taking time to track the accused, who had fled and then as the officer handling the case got transferred. Explaining the investigation process that led to the arrest of the accused, the DSP further said that Nuzvid police again put the case on fast track when circle inspector M Ramkumar of Nuzvid police station stumbled upon the case while referring to another similar case and took the 2013 case as a challenge. Then, a special team was formed to crack the case.

“First, we collected the details of absconding Rajesh and contacted his family members to know whether he was still in touch with them or not. In the course of investigation we noticed that cousins of the accused were depositing money in his account. Then we verified his bank account and found the location from where he was withdrawing the cash. Finally, we traced his location in Hyderabad and arrested him,” Prasad said.