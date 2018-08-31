Home Cities Vijayawada

We don’t need bougainvillea, VMC had better fix infrastructure, say Vijayawada residents

On the whole, the horticulture department has spent Rs 27 lakh on the bougainvillea plants, which were brought to the city from a nursery at New Delhi.

Published: 31st August 2018 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Bougainvillea plants bought at `9,000 per piece by VMC have been planted on the medians in Vijayawada | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The cash-strapped Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has come in for sharp criticism, especially from the residents of Vijayawada,  for purchasing about 300 bougainvillea plants at a cost of Rs 9,000 (including transportation charge) each, as part of improving greenery on central median stretch between Police Control Room Junction and Hotel Taj Gateway, on the Mahatma Gandhi Road.

On the whole, the horticulture department has spent Rs 27 lakh on the bougainvillea plants, which were brought to the city from a nursery at New Delhi. This act of the civic authorities has left many residents surprised as they think focusing on re-carpeting the damaged roads and improving the underground drainage facility in the city are more important than spending lavishly on improving greenery.
“This is not the first time, the civic body has purchased plants at an exorbitant price for improving greenery on the dividers. There have been several cases where the horticulture department has paid more money to agencies for supplying such items,’’ alleged V Sambi Reddy, president of Taxpayers’ Association.

He also wanted to know why the VMC officials had purchased the bougainvillea plants, which does not have any pollutant absorption quality and that too by spending Rs 27 lakh for just 300 plants? He suggested that VMC plant neem trees instead of bougainvillea, as such trees will help bring down the level of pollution and at the same time improve the city’s green cover. The civic body officials should first accord priority on re-carpeting the roads rather than on improving the greenery in the central medians, said K Supraja, a resident.

Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, VMC assistant director of Horticulture Pradeep Kumar said that VMC had purchased the bougainvillea plants to add beauty to the Mahatma Gandhi Road through which people’s representatives and other VIPs commute, despite those plants being expensive. For instance, municipal authorities in Hyderabad has planted saplings worth Rs 30,000 a piece, as part of the beautification project. When compared to Hyderabad, the civic body has spent a meagre amount, he said. In all, the VMC has allocated only rupees one crore for greenery maintenance in the total budget.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bougainvillea Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Horticulture department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing