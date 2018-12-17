Home Cities Vijayawada

Amaravati City Run-2018 helped showcase capital development works: APCRDA chief

Tadikonda MLA T Sravan Kumar said that the people of Andhra Pradesh should visit Amaravati to witness themselves the development done by the State government.

Published: 17th December 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

People participating in Amaravati City Run-2018 on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tadikonda MLA T Sravan Kumar said that the people of Andhra Pradesh should visit Amaravati to witness themselves the development done by the State government.Speaking after flagging off the Amaravati City Run - 2018, the first such event in the new capital, on Sunday in Rayapudi, the legislator said that the State government was also arranging free  bus services to Amaravati to encourage the public to visit the new capital. “Programmes like Amaravati City Run-2018 will help people get acquainted with the progress of the works,” he said.

The Commissioner of APCRDA, Cherukuri Sreedhar, said that the objective of organising the event was to let the public know of the works being done in the capital region. He added that works worth `28,000 crore were underway in Amaravati.

The track of the run was constructed through the city in such a way that the participants got a view of the development being done, the officials said. Participants from all age groups, as old as 83 years, took part in the 10K and half marathons organised by Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) in association with Amaravati Runners, a walkers and runners organisation. Students from various colleges and members of various walkers and runners clubs participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MLA T Sravan Kumar Amaravati City Run-2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp