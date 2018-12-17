Amaravati City Run-2018 helped showcase capital development works: APCRDA chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tadikonda MLA T Sravan Kumar said that the people of Andhra Pradesh should visit Amaravati to witness themselves the development done by the State government.Speaking after flagging off the Amaravati City Run - 2018, the first such event in the new capital, on Sunday in Rayapudi, the legislator said that the State government was also arranging free bus services to Amaravati to encourage the public to visit the new capital. “Programmes like Amaravati City Run-2018 will help people get acquainted with the progress of the works,” he said.

The Commissioner of APCRDA, Cherukuri Sreedhar, said that the objective of organising the event was to let the public know of the works being done in the capital region. He added that works worth `28,000 crore were underway in Amaravati.

The track of the run was constructed through the city in such a way that the participants got a view of the development being done, the officials said. Participants from all age groups, as old as 83 years, took part in the 10K and half marathons organised by Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) in association with Amaravati Runners, a walkers and runners organisation. Students from various colleges and members of various walkers and runners clubs participated.