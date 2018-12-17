AP Backward Class Federation stage protest for self-respect, arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machavaram police arrested representatives of AP Backward Class Federation (APBCF) for staging a hunger strike without intimation and police permission on Sunday.According to Machavaram police, Tammisetty Chakravarthy, Tanniru Sambasiva Rao, Vallepu Venkata Swamy, the representatives of AP Backward Class Federation and others, staged ‘Aatma Gaurava’ indefinite hunger strike in Maruthi Nagar under Machavaram police station limits.The federation representatives did not approach police seeking permission for the demonstration and created inconvenience for the residents of the colony.