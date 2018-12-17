Home Cities Vijayawada

AP Backward Class Federation stage protest for self-respect, arrested

Machavaram police arrested representatives of AP Backward Class Federation (APBCF) for staging a hunger strike without intimation and police permission on Sunday.

Published: 17th December 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machavaram police arrested representatives of AP Backward Class Federation (APBCF) for staging a hunger strike without intimation and police permission on Sunday.According to Machavaram police, Tammisetty Chakravarthy, Tanniru Sambasiva Rao, Vallepu Venkata Swamy, the representatives of AP Backward Class Federation and others, staged ‘Aatma Gaurava’ indefinite hunger strike in Maruthi Nagar under Machavaram police station limits.The federation representatives did not approach police seeking permission for the demonstration and created inconvenience for the residents of the colony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AP Backward Class Federation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp