‘Gear up to face any eventuality’

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the energy department and power utilities to be fully geared up to meet any kind of situation due to cyclone Phethai. He said the department should play a key role and follow the action plan prepared by the government.

In a teleconference with energy department officials on Sunday, he suggested the department to take precautionary measures in view of its previous experiences of cyclone Titli during which some EHT towers and around 40,000 electrical poles were uprooted and it took 10 to 12 days to restore power supply in most places.

“The department, from CMD to the lineman, should be ready to meet any eventuality. One superintendent engineer (SE) should be allotted to each mandal to look after power restoration works,” he emphasised.

The CM directed the teams from Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool, Tirupati and Nellore Circles be deployed to East Godavari and Visakhapatnam by Sunday night.

Deployment of a sufficient number of cranes, earthmovers, pole digging machines should be completed by Sunday at any cost, he instructed. He told the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh and Discoms to have computerised maps of their EHT and 33 KV substations with feeders along with GPS locations ready.