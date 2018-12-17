Home Cities Vijayawada

N Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to expedite auction of AgriGold assets

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday asked the officials concerned to expedite the process of auctioning of AgriGold assets and render justice to the victims at the earliest.

N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday asked the officials concerned to expedite the process of auctioning of AgriGold assets and render justice to the victims at the earliest.
On a day when the Opposition YSRC announced a series of agitations demanding justice to AgriGold victims, Naidu reviewed the progress of the case and the measures to be taken to expedite the process of completing the auction of AgriGold assets to bring respite to the victims. Naidu instructed the Advocate General to submit a factual report on the AgriGold issue to the High Court and ensure that every victim is given compensation at the earliest.

“Follow the instruction of the High Court in letter and spirit and give a fitting reply to the accusations of the Opposition parties trying to mislead and instigate the victims. Also, see that the High Court is apprised about the intentions of those who are instigating the victims,’’ Naidu said. Stating that his government was putting all efforts to render justice to AgriGold victims, Naidu said the government had extended compensation to the victim families, who have lost their breadwinners.

“The committee, headed by a senior IAS officer and also a sub-committee with ministers, are monitoring the progress of the case,’’ he said and added that even as the government was taking all possible steps to bring relief to the victims, some vested interests were trying to politicise the issue and instigate the victims to foment trouble in the State.

“When the issue is in the courts, some vested interests are hatching conspiracy to create unrest among the victims,’’ he said and asked the Advocate General to apprise the High Court about the nefarious activities of such elements.

